Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL might be participating in the ultimate battle for the AI crown, but OpenAI‘s chatGPT — the igniting point of this entire affair — thinks the fight is good for improving the quality of service for users.

What Happened: Benzinga asked OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot what it thinks about Google’s AI chatbot ‘Bard.’ While chatGPT and Bard are rivals, considering they are both AI language models, the former doesn’t seem worried about having a competitor.

When asked, “Google has launched its own AI chatbot ‘Bard’ to rival you,” chatGPT said that it’s aware that the Sundar Pichai-led company has developed several AI models, including Bard.

OpenAI’s AI chatbot stated, “Competition in the field of AI language models is natural and can drive innovation and improve quality of services for users.”

chatGPT further added that it is focused on providing “accurate and helpful information” to users instead of having “opinions or emotions” about Google’s AI model.

Why It’s Important: On Monday, Google introduced Bard, a language model for dialogue applications. The company said Bard would draw on information from the internet and give high-quality responses to consumers.

On Tuesday, Microsoft launched new versions of the Bing search engine and Edge internet after integrating it with chatGPT abilities. The company said Bing is running a “next generation” language model which is “more powerful than chatGPT” and customized for search engines.

