Elon Musk informed his 128.4 million followers on Twitter that the “recommendation algorithm” will be fixed soon.

What Happened: On Thursday, the Twitter CEO posted a tweet, updating users about the progress of the recommendation algorithm.

See Also: Elon Musk Dubs Twitter’ PvP Of Social Media’

Previously, in January, Musk said that the Twitter 2.0 algorithm would show users similar accounts that they love to trash. He also noted that the “recommendation algorithm” will improve and “it will be open source.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link

Many Twitter users, including Grammy-nominated songwriter Rob Graves, earlier expressed disappointment about how the new Twitter algorithm functions.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Twitter Hit By Partial Outage As Follow Function, Tweetdeck Bugs Annoy Users