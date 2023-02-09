U.S. President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine."

What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour after delivering the State of the Union address, Biden said, "There's no way that Putin is going to be able to — he's already lost Ukraine."

"He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, he'd get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they'd say, ‘Come on in.' Secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not to do anything, they'd be afraid to act," Biden added.

"Go down the line, none of that's happening."

Biden added that NATO is weighing in more aid to Ukraine despite Russia thinking it wouldn't. He also said that the aid for Kyiv is open-ended.

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven member states is mulling sanctions against Chinese, Iranian and North Korean companies that are believed to be involved in providing Russia with parts and technology that have military purposes, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The group aims to coordinate a package of measures by Feb. 24 — the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

