Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for heavy weapons and modern fighter jets to counter Vladimir Putin's renewed offensive in Ukraine.

What Happened: During a visit to Paris on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said France and Germany have the opportunity to be “game changers” in the Russia-Ukraine war, reported Reuters.

“We have very little time. I’m talking now about the weapons needed for peace and to stop the war started by Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

“France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that’s how I see our talks today. The sooner we get heavy long-range weapons and our pilots get modern planes…the quicker this Russian aggression will end,” he added.

Zelenskyy was in Paris for dinner with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after holding talks with the British PM Rishi Sunak earlier in the day in London. The Ukrainian President urged his Western allies to give Kyiv “wings for freedom” by sending warplanes to help turn the tide against Putin.

Zelenskyy will be in Brussels on Thursday to attend a European leaders summit.

Macron reiterated that Moscow could not be allowed to win the war but said operational matters would be discussed during the dinner. He added that France, like Germany, would continue to provide the military support Ukraine needed to secure its future.

