President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's "murderous Assault" in Ukraine.

What Happened: Biden standing before the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, in his State of the Union address, said Russia's war in Ukraine has been a test for the ages and a test for the world.

"I spoke from this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal war against Ukraine. A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," Biden said.

See Also: Putin Ally Challenges Ukraine’s Zelenskyy For Aerial Duel: ‘If You Have The Will, We Will Meet In The Skies’

In his second State of the Union Address, the U.S. president posed a series of questions, "Putin's invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world. Would we stand for the most basic of principles? Would we stand for sovereignty? Would we stand for the right of people to live free from tyranny? Would we stand for the defense of democracy?"

"For such a defense matters to us because it keeps the peace and prevents open season for would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity. One year later, we know the answer," he added.

Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv plunged Europe into its biggest war since World War II. The ongoing conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized Ukrainian cities and damaged the world economy.

On Monday, the U.N. chief Antonio Guterres also warned that he fears a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, which means the world is heading toward a "wider war."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.