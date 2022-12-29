Elon Musk Says Twitter Made' Significant' Backend Changes After Outage: 'Should Feel Faster'

For those Twitter users experiencing troubles with login and malfunctioning alerts, Elon Musk says the microblogging site should "feel faster" now.
What Happened: Hours after #TwitterDown started trending on the platform as users complained about the site not functioning properly, Musk took to Twitter to share that "significant" backend server architecture has been introduced.
Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022
More than 10,000 Twitter users reported on Downdetector on Wednesday that the microblogging site was not working properly for them.
Why It's Important: Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October and has since introduced a host of changes to the platform — many of which have faced severe backlash from netizens.
Earlier this month, the Twitter Spaces audio content feature was disabled. The step was an apparent reaction to journalists Musk had suspended from using Spaces to interact with Twitter users.
In November, Twitter users faced issues while blocking accounts on the platform. Musk said the problem was caused by "an old 3rd party tool."
