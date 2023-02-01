Elon Musk reacted to a Twitter post on Wednesday that appeared to have two varied responses from ChatGPT on a similar question regarding President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

What Happened: The poster said, “The damage done to the credibility of AI by ChatGPT engineers building in political bias is irreparable.”

The political bias referred to by the Twitter user was showcased in the form of two screenshots.

ChatGPT, which is owned by OpenAI, was asked by the user to write a poem about the positive attributes of Trump and Biden. In the case of Trump, the AI said that it was not “programmed to produce content that is partisan, biased or political in nature.”

However, the AI appeared to produce a poem in the case of Biden and said he was a “leader with a heart so true, A man of empathy and kindness in view.”

Musk said this was a “serious concern.”

Why It Matters: When Benzinga tested ChatGPT with the same question, it did spew out a poem about Trump but added a line of not endorsing “specific political figures or their actions.” This disclaimer was not seen in a similar request made regarding Biden.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on the divergence in the ChatGPT responses.

Musk was one of the people that helped start OpenAI and served on the company’s board until 2018. At the time, the company said that Musk will continue to “donate and advise the organization.”

“As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon,” said OpenAI while announcing Musk’s exit in a blog post.

Late last month, Microsoft Corporation forged a $10 billion investment deal with OpenAI, deepening its financial commitment after making previous investments in 2019 and 2021.

