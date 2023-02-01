The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly not found classified documents after it searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

What Happened: The federal agency did, however, remove material, including handwritten notes dating back to his time as the vice president, reported The New York Times.

The search of Biden’s home began Wednesday morning and agents spent three and a half hours at the premises, according to Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal lawyer, according to the report.

Bauer said that the search was conducted with the full cooperation of the president and his legal team.

“Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the D.O.J. took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president,” said Bauer, referring to an earlier search of the president’s primary home in Delaware.

Why It Matters: It was reported earlier that a Biden-linked think tank — Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement — was searched by the FBI in mid-November shortly after classified documents were found there.

Classified documents have been discovered at the homes of former President Donald Trump, his vice president Mike Pence, and Biden.

The Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has appointed Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, while the U.S. Department of Justice is examining Trump’s mishandling of secret documents.

