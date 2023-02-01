A video of former President Donald Trump deposing in a civil fraud probe instituted by New York Attorney General Letitia James shows him pleading the fifth over 400 times.

What Happened: Trump reportedly plead the fifth for over four hours as questions were asked about his finances.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” said Trump during the deposition, which took place in a downtown Manhattan conference room, reported CBS News.

On the advice of his lawyer, Trump reportedly said, “I respectfully decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

The former president said, “This will be my answer to any further questions."

Why It Matters: Trump read a prepared statement once the preliminary questions were asked in which he called the proceedings the “greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

He called James a “renegade and out of control prosecutor” with political motives, according to the report.

Notably, Trump was reportedly asked about Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg who is serving a five-month jail sentence for tax fraud and the company comptroller Jeffrey McConney — both executives were named as defendants in James’ $250 million lawsuit.

The former president declined to answer a question on the Statement of Financial Condition prepared by the duo.

Trump Organization lawyers pinned the blame in the tax fraud case on Weisselberg during the trial even while noting he had served three generations of the Trump family.

Read Next: Getting Crowded For Trump? Nikki Haley Said To Be Planning To Announce 2024 Presidential Run