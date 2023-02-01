Li Auto Posts 23.4% Growth In January Deliveries

- Li Auto Inc LI said it delivered 15,141 vehicles in January 2023, a 23.4% increase year-on-year.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li Auto vehicles reached 272,475 as of the end of January.
- "We look forward to unlocking new journeys for families of three with the official launch of Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023," said Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and CEO of Li Auto.
- As of January 31, 2023, the company had 296 retail stores in 123 cities.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 5.94% at $26.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
