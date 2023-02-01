Li Auto Posts 23.4% Growth In January Deliveries

by

Li Auto Inc LI said it delivered 15,141 vehicles in January 2023, a 23.4% increase year-on-year.

The cumulative deliveries of Li Auto vehicles reached 272,475 as of the end of January.

"We look forward to unlocking new journeys for families of three with the official launch of Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023," said Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and CEO of Li Auto.

As of January 31, 2023, the company had 296 retail stores in 123 cities.

Price Action : LI shares are trading higher by 5.94% at $26.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

: LI shares are trading higher by 5.94% at $26.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

