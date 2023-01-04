ñol

Chinese Startup Nezha Delivered More EVs Than Nio In 2022: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2023 7:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Chinese electric car startup Nezha has been grabbing eyeballs after claiming it made 152,000 vehicle deliveries in 2022, surpassing 122,486 deliveries by Nio Inc NIO.
  • Nezha, a brand under startup Hozon Auto, asserted its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022, CNBC reported.
  • The company's best-seller, Nezha V, is priced at 83,900 yuan ($12,000). Whereas Nio's larger SUV's start from the price range of 400,000 yuan.
  • As of July 2022, Nezha had raised nearly 10 billion yuan for its Series D, or the fourth stage of fundraising after the initial investment, the report added.
  • Chinese battery and car manufacturer BYD Company BYDDY sold the highest number of EVs in 2022, with 911,000 electric cars.
  • The other Chinese EV competitorsLi Auto LI and XPeng XPEV saw their December deliveries rise 41.2% and 94% quarter-over-quarter, respectively.
  • Also ReadTesla Q4 Deliveries Fail To Clear Lowered Bar: What EV Investors Need To Know
  • Photo Via Company

