Elon Musk just made his public Twitter account private until Feb. 2 morning — and the internet can’t keep calm.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk informed his 127.7 million followers that he was taking his Twitter account private until the following day. The reason behind this decision was to test whether his private tweets get more traction than public ones.

Why It’s Important: A private Twitter account means that a user’s post can only be seen by their followers — all of whom they’ll have to manually approve. This also means that anyone who doesn’t follow a private account will be unable to view their tweets.

Twitter handles that already follow Musk before he took his account private will be able to view and interact with his tweets.

Musk’s followers can also take screenshots of his tweets and share them online.

