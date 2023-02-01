Twitter has shut down its CoTweets feature effective immediately, and Elon Musk says it’s to enable creators to publish content directly and get paid on the platform.

What Happened: Over the past few months, Twitter has been testing a new feature called CoTweets that allows “two authors to share the spotlight.” The “current experiment” has been shut down and Musk’s tweet sheds some light on this development.

Replying to Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, Musk said the feature has been axed to enable writers to “publish directly on Twitter & get paid for it.”

Twitter will now be focusing on empowering writers to add as attachments to their tweets, accompanied by improvements to creator subscriptions.

Musk further added that the Beta version would be launched next week.

The Twitter CEO also said they are reviewing ad-revenue share for ads in a creator’s tweet replies.

Why It’s Important: CoTweet feature is a co-authored tweet posted simultaneously to both writer or author’s profile and their follower’s timelines. The feature was only available for select accounts in Canada, Korea and the U.S.

Users will no longer be able to create CoTweets. Existing CoTweets will revert to Retweets after a month, according to Twitter.

The microblogging site also stated they are “looking for ways to implement this feature moving forward.” Although, at this point, it’s unclear whether the feature will come back or not.

