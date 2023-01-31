ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Uber Analyst Sees Rebound In High Margin Airport Travel In Second Half, Gains From Food Delivery Business

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 1:03 PM | 1 min read
Uber Analyst Sees Rebound In High Margin Airport Travel In Second Half, Gains From Food Delivery Business
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $46 price target.
  • Based on airport and airline tracking in the U.S. and Europe, the analyst anticipates a rebound in the 2H22, which is positive for airport use cases, a high-margin business. 
  • Furthermore, use cases like commuting back to FY19 levels and expected room for improvement in the social gathering still lag vs. FY19. 
  • Considering seasonality, consensus Gross Booking Q/Q growth for 4Q22 appears conservative as the seasonal lift is below historical patterns, especially with UBER gaining market share in recent quarters due to rational competition. 
  • Heading into 1Q23, the analyst believes that comps are more accessible as the same quarter last year experienced two months of rising omicron infections. 
  • Food delivery market shares have been relatively stable in the U.S. and Europe, consistent with management's strategy of optimizing EBITDA while maintaining share. 
  • Holistically, the food delivery business competition has become rational, so the margin profile has become more attractive. 
  • As a result, Uber Eats has consistently outperformed its target of 5% incremental EBITDA margins on GB over the past few quarters. 
  • The slowing economy has positively impacted driver supply and customer acquisitions, two major cost items for ridesharing. 
  • As a result, driver incentives came down meaningfully compared to 2Q22 but still elevated compared to FY19, indicating more room to go down in FY23. 
  • At the same time, customer acquisition costs remained subdued due to competitors pulling back on consumer incentives. 
  • With that in mind, the analyst expects the take rate to stay upward.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 3.81% at $30.76 on the last check Tuesday.

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved