Uber Analyst Sees Rebound In High Margin Airport Travel In Second Half, Gains From Food Delivery Business

- Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $46 price target.
- Based on airport and airline tracking in the U.S. and Europe, the analyst anticipates a rebound in the 2H22, which is positive for airport use cases, a high-margin business.
- Furthermore, use cases like commuting back to FY19 levels and expected room for improvement in the social gathering still lag vs. FY19.
- Considering seasonality, consensus Gross Booking Q/Q growth for 4Q22 appears conservative as the seasonal lift is below historical patterns, especially with UBER gaining market share in recent quarters due to rational competition.
- Heading into 1Q23, the analyst believes that comps are more accessible as the same quarter last year experienced two months of rising omicron infections.
- Food delivery market shares have been relatively stable in the U.S. and Europe, consistent with management's strategy of optimizing EBITDA while maintaining share.
- Holistically, the food delivery business competition has become rational, so the margin profile has become more attractive.
- As a result, Uber Eats has consistently outperformed its target of 5% incremental EBITDA margins on GB over the past few quarters.
- The slowing economy has positively impacted driver supply and customer acquisitions, two major cost items for ridesharing.
- As a result, driver incentives came down meaningfully compared to 2Q22 but still elevated compared to FY19, indicating more room to go down in FY23.
- At the same time, customer acquisition costs remained subdued due to competitors pulling back on consumer incentives.
- With that in mind, the analyst expects the take rate to stay upward.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 3.81% at $30.76 on the last check Tuesday.
