Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 13 might be the most popular smartphone sold in the U.S. as of April 2022, but do all iPhone users know how to use the Notes app available on the device to its full potential? Sadly No.

What Happened: Marius Hauken, a fintech consultant known for sharing iPhone and macOS tips on Twitter, posted eight distinctive Notes app features on iPhone that most users might find mighty useful.

See Also: Think You Know How To Use Apple Watch? Wait Until You See This Viral TikTok Hack

The hacks included how to scan documents and add them as PDF files, convert physical document texts into digital form, create to-do or shopping lists and collaborate with relevant users, make a password-protected note so that users can keep their secrets away from unauthorized people and the ability to share a notes folder by just "tapping."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was quick to take notice of the post and express his opinion on the same.

At the time of writing, this Twitter post had been viewed 45.7 million times.

According to Apple, the Notes app on iPhone is handy for users as it allows them to capture a quick thought, create checklists and pen-down ideas, among many other things. Users can also update their notes across all Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads, via iCloud.

Read Next: Apple Geeks, Jazz Up Your Journaling: Viral TikTok iPad Hack Has Everything You Need