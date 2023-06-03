Elon Musk found himself captivated by a viral artificial intelligence-generated video featuring the legendary Greek demigod, “Hercules,” taking inspiration from Manolet Marcos Torreno’s dance movies.

What Happened: On Instagram, James Gerde, a filmmaker, photographer and AI generative artist, delighted his followers by sharing a video featuring Hercules, one of Greek mythology’s most celebrated characters. In the video, Hercules was portrayed with great skill and grace, akin to the movements of a talented dancer like Torreno.

Gerde used Midjourney, an AI program that uses text-based prompts to generate seemingly realistic but fake images, and Disco Diffusion, a clip-guided diffusion model that can create excellent results from text prompts.

On Instagram, the video has close to four million views and now it has made its way to Twitter and even impressed the tech billionaire himself.

Reacting to the post, Musk said, “Wow.”

Why It’s Important: Earlier this year, a fake image of Pope Francis wearing a gigantic white puffer went viral. It was also generated by Midjourney.

Prior to that, this AI tool was used to create images of former U.S. President Donald Trump getting arrested. Trump also shared a fake AI-generated picture of himself kneeling to pray.

