A former Singaporean diplomat said that Chinese President Xi Jinping wouldn't survive a "botched" war, like Vladimir Putin, if he decides to invade Taiwan.

What Happened: Speaking at the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Bilahari Kausikan said Xi would have to be successful to remain in power if they decide to invade the self-governed island – where Beijing claims sovereignty.

"If China starts a war over Taiwan, it must win and it must win quickly. Putin can survive, I think probably will survive a botched war against Ukraine. But no Chinese leader will survive a failed war against Taiwan," he said.

However, Kausikan also noted that Beijing still lacks the capability and experience to launch a military operation to take control of Taiwan.

Xi's government has been ramping up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Earlier this week, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis that Putin's invasion of Ukraine has underscored the need to seek peace and preserve regional security, adding that armed conflict with China "is absolutely not an option."

