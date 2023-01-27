A former commander of a Vladimir Putin-linked mercenary group, who fled to Norway, described horrific scenes of soldiers being shot for fleeing from the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: Andrei Medvedev, who crossed into Norway on Jan. 13, fearing for his life,said he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.

See Also: Donald Trump Offers To End Putin’s War ‘Within 24 Hours’ Of Negotiation: ‘So Easy To Do!’

Medvedev fled to Oslo to seek asylum after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to the frontline to fight for Wagner.

His lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told the publication that the ex-commander had seen some “incredibly horrible” situations while fighting for the Wagner group. Medvedev witnessed “the shooting of his comrades while he was watching because they tried to flee,” Risnes added.

“His life has been chaotic and dangerous and very stressful for a very long time.”

See Also: Putin Knows He Would Be ‘Unable’ To ‘Preserve’ Own Life After Launching A Nuclear Attack, Says Zelenskyy

“Particularly, of course, during the autumn when he was in Ukraine with the Wagner group,” Risnes said, adding, “of course, his life hasn’t been easy before that either.”

Previously, Medvedev told Gulagu.net rights group that the Wagner group repeatedly extended his contract without his consent. He also revealed that the man who was shown in November being executed with a sledgehammer had been part of his unit.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.