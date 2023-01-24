Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DocuSign

The Trade: DocuSign, Inc. DOCU Director Daniel Springer sold a total of 151,612 shares at an average price of $55.08. The insider received around $8.1 million from selling those shares.

DocuSign, Inc. Director Daniel Springer sold a total of 151,612 shares at an average price of $55.08. The insider received around $8.1 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Wells Fargo recently maintained DocuSign with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $48 to $55.

Wells Fargo recently maintained DocuSign with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $48 to $55. What DocuSign Does: DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

Check This Out: This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Adobe

The Trade: Adobe Inc. ADBE 10% owner Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $346.61. The insider received around $5.2 million as a result of the transaction.

10% owner Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $346.61. The insider received around $5.2 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects.

Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects. What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here

Accenture

The Trade: Accenture plc ACN Chief Leadership & HR Officer Ellyn Shook sold a total of 5,250 shares at an average price of $276.08. The insider received around $1.45 million from selling those shares.

Chief Leadership & HR Officer Ellyn Shook sold a total of 5,250 shares at an average price of $276.08. The insider received around $1.45 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Accenture agreed to acquire SKS Group.

Accenture agreed to acquire SKS Group. What Accenture Does: Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services.

Myriad Genetics