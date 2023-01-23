This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: William Janela

Analyst Firm: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK on Jan. 19, 2023, and lowered the price target from $135 to $130. Janela sees around 43% increase in the company's stock

Analyst: Justin Jenkins

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Raymond James Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Strong Buy rating on Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR on Jan. 20, 2023, and cut the price target from $105 to $100. Jenkins predicts around 52% upside in the stock.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Neutral rating for Netflix, Inc. NFLX on Jan. 20, 2023, and raised the price target from $275 to $325. This analyst expects around 5% drop in the company's stock.

Analyst: Sean Eastman

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Upgraded rating on Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK from Sector Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2023, with a price target of $185. Eastman sees the stock gaining more than 21%.

Analyst: Michael Ward