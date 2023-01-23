Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border.

What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, in eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, reported The Print.

Last week, China said Xi, who is the commander-in-chief of the People’s Liberation Army, addressed the troops on the border defense situation in Khunjerab under the Xinjiang Military Command, reported Xinhua.

The Chinese President also asked the military about their condition and whether they were able to "receive fresh vegetables" in the inhospitable terrain.

China and India have long indulged in border clashes along the LAC. Last month, the two armies engaged in a brief clash, which, they said, caused minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

