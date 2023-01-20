Ericsson, Nordstrom And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares tumbled 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing over 38% on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group, on Thursday, completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares dropped 8.7% to $3.46 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond received a notice from NASDAQ regarding delayed quarterly report.

ESS Tech, Inc. GWH shares declined 7.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. ESS Tech is expected to report Q4 results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Markel Corporation MKL shares fell 5.5% to $1,296.01 in pre-market trading. Markel, during November, reported a decline in Q3 earnings.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC shares dropped 5.2% to $5.62 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares dropped 4.3% to $16.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3.5% drop in net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022 and lowered its annual EPS guidance.

Macy's Inc M shares fell 2.5% to $22.22 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nordstrom after the company reported weak holiday sales.

Kohl's Corporation KSS shares slipped 2.5% to $29.48 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nordstrom after the company reported weak holiday sales.

