Ericsson, Nordstrom And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 20, 2023 6:34 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares tumbled 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing over 38% on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group, on Thursday, completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares dropped 8.7% to $3.46 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond received a notice from NASDAQ regarding delayed quarterly report.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. GWH shares declined 7.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. ESS Tech is expected to report Q4 results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
  • Markel Corporation MKL shares fell 5.5% to $1,296.01 in pre-market trading. Markel, during November, reported a decline in Q3 earnings.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC shares dropped 5.2% to $5.62 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares dropped 4.3% to $16.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3.5% drop in net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022 and lowered its annual EPS guidance.
  • Macy's Inc M shares fell 2.5% to $22.22 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nordstrom after the company reported weak holiday sales.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS shares slipped 2.5% to $29.48 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nordstrom after the company reported weak holiday sales.

