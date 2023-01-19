Alcoa, H.B. Fuller And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Olink Holding AB OLK shares tumbled 11.3% to $21.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of public offering of 5,831,028 American Depositary Shares at a price of $20 per ADS.

shares tumbled 11.3% to $21.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of public offering of 5,831,028 American Depositary Shares at a price of $20 per ADS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH shares dropped 10% to $18.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $125 million proposed public offering of common stock.

shares dropped 10% to $18.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $125 million proposed public offering of common stock. Veris Residential, Inc. VRE declined 8.1% to $14.95 in pre-market after the company outlined path to unlocking shareholder value.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 6.5% to $49.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance.

dropped 6.5% to $49.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance. Roblox Corporation RBLX shares declined 5.2% to $33.91 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $27.5 to $24. The company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 15, 2023.

shares declined 5.2% to $33.91 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $27.5 to $24. The company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 15, 2023. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV shares fell 4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Energy Vault Holdings shares gained around 35% on Wednesday after the company raised its 2022 revenue guidance.

shares fell 4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Energy Vault Holdings shares gained around 35% on Wednesday after the company raised its 2022 revenue guidance. H.B. Fuller Company FUL shares dropped 3.9% to $69.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings forecast.

Now Read This: Morgan Stanley Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results