ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Morgan Stanley Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 2:11 PM | 1 min read
Morgan Stanley Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected Q4 results on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.75 billion, which beat estimates of $12.64 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat estimates of $1.19 per share.

Morgan Stanley shares dropped 0.4% to trade at $96.71 on Wednesday after recording gains on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Morgan Stanley after the company released quarterly results.

  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Morgan Stanley from $98 to $109. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Oppenheimer increased Morgan Stanley price target from $97 to $102. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on the stock from $83 to $89. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
  • Evercore ISI Group increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $106. Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • CFRA, on Tuesday, increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $95. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon reiterated the stock with a Hold rating.

 

Check This Out: Alphabet To Rally Around 37%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved