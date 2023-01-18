Morgan Stanley Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected Q4 results on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.75 billion, which beat estimates of $12.64 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat estimates of $1.19 per share.
Morgan Stanley shares dropped 0.4% to trade at $96.71 on Wednesday after recording gains on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Morgan Stanley after the company released quarterly results.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Morgan Stanley from $98 to $109. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Oppenheimer increased Morgan Stanley price target from $97 to $102. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on the stock from $83 to $89. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $106. Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained the stock with an Outperform.
- CFRA, on Tuesday, increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $95. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon reiterated the stock with a Hold rating.
Check This Out: Alphabet To Rally Around 37%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.