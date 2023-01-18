Morgan Stanley Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q4 Results

Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected Q4 results on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.75 billion, which beat estimates of $12.64 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat estimates of $1.19 per share.

Morgan Stanley shares dropped 0.4% to trade at $96.71 on Wednesday after recording gains on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Morgan Stanley after the company released quarterly results.

BMO Capital boosted the price target on Morgan Stanley from $98 to $109. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.

increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $106. Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained the stock with an Outperform. CFRA, on Tuesday, increased Morgan Stanley price target from $90 to $95. CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon reiterated the stock with a Hold rating.

