Viral TikTok: Can Anyone Really See Where You've Been With Just A Little iPhone Trick?

Did you know Apple Inc.'s AAPL smartphones can track users' whereabouts, but could it be visible to anyone using someone else's iPhone without adequate privacy layers?

What Happened: ByteDance-owned TikTok is home to various fun, witty and also downright weird short-format videos, but sometimes users on the platform share tech hacks that can force others to think.

See Also: iPhone 14 Was No Match For This Smartphone In Marques Brownlee's Blind Camera Test

Scott Polderman, a TikTok user, shared an iPhone hack, which requires users to go to Settings — scroll down and tap on Privacy — go to Location Services — scroll down to the bottom and click on System Services and tap on Significant Locations.

Once users are done with all these steps, they'll be able to see everywhere the iPhone users have visited. In fact, it also provides information like when and how many times the iPhone owner has journeyed to a specific location.

By the time of writing, this TikTok video had already garnered 2.4 million views.

While it may seem like a fun tech/iPhone hack, the video does raise doubts about users' privacy. Why? Because it appears that the only obstacle someone other than the smartphone owner can face while checking others' whereabouts is FaceID — but only if it's enabled.

Why It's Important: Apple has faced challenges concerning users' privacy multiple times.

In November last year, Mysk security researchers said that the data collected by Apple could identify users — contrary to the company's statements. They previously alleged that Apple collects users' information with its flagship apps even when iPhone Analytics is switched off.

Read Next: Viral TikTok Video Shows You How To Deliver Perfect Shots Of Moon On iPhone 14