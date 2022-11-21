ñol

Apple's Unending Data Tracking Woes: Study Suggests App Store Analytics Can Identify Users

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Apple Inc.'s AAPL data tracking challenges seem to be getting worse. The company's device analytics allegedly contain information that may be used to specifically identify iCloud accounts, say security researchers. 

What Happened: On Monday, Mysk security researchers shared their findings on Twitter. They said that although the Cupertino-based giant claims that collected data does not personally identify users, the statement is inaccurate.

They further shared screenshots saying, "DSID is associated with your name, email, and any data in your iCloud account."

This means users' detailed behavior while "browsing apps on the App Store is sent to Apple and contains the ID needed to link the data to you."

Why It's Important: Apple is still reeling from a lawsuit alleging that the company tracks users' data even when iPhone analytics is disabled

The case was inspired by previous Mysk research that alleged that detailed users' information is sent to Apple from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV and other apps. 

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments. 

