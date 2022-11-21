Apple's Unending Data Tracking Woes: Study Suggests App Store Analytics Can Identify Users

Apple Inc.'s AAPL data tracking challenges seem to be getting worse. The company's device analytics allegedly contain information that may be used to specifically identify iCloud accounts, say security researchers.

What Happened: On Monday, Mysk security researchers shared their findings on Twitter. They said that although the Cupertino-based giant claims that collected data does not personally identify users, the statement is inaccurate.

New Findings:

1/6

Apple’s analytics data include an ID called “dsId”. We were able to verify that “dsId” is the “Directory Services Identifier”, an ID that uniquely identifies an iCloud account. Meaning, Apple’s analytics can personally identify you 👇 pic.twitter.com/3DSUFwX3nV — Mysk �� (@mysk_co) November 21, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

They further shared screenshots saying, "DSID is associated with your name, email, and any data in your iCloud account."

This means users' detailed behavior while "browsing apps on the App Store is sent to Apple and contains the ID needed to link the data to you."

Why It's Important: Apple is still reeling from a lawsuit alleging that the company tracks users' data even when iPhone analytics is disabled.

The case was inspired by previous Mysk research that alleged that detailed users' information is sent to Apple from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV and other apps.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Read Next: Apple Settles AirPods' Lawsuit But Ongoing Legal Battle On Active Noise Cancellation Remains Sore Spot For iPhone Maker