Users who want to take shots of the Moon from their Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 14 camera to the next level, can try this viral TikTok hack.

What Happened: More often than not, it is easier to find someone either taking a selfie or a photograph of a friend nearby. It is also common to find people trying to capture the scenic beauty of nature. But is it always easy to freeze the moment just like one's naked eyes can see? Sadly, the answer is no.

See Also: iPhone 14 Was No Match For This Smartphone In Marques Brownlee's Blind Camera Test

It's quite common to find people, especially millennials and GenZ, trying to capture the Moon on their smartphone cameras. But many users find it challenging and give up trying to capture the Moon.

Now, a viral TikTok video, which has garnered three million views, teaches netizens to take shots of the Moon the right way.

In the video, the TikToker asks viewers to set the exposure to 2.0 and zoom in on the Moon as far as possible. After that, lock focus on the Moon and drop the sundial "to get details of the subject."

After this, users just need to line up their shot and click the picture.

Watch the complete TikTok video here:

Read Next: Apple Bans TikTok? Netflix Merger? 7 Bold Tech Predictions For 2023