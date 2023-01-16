Putin's 'Low Noise,' 'High Maneuverability' Nuclear Warheads For Poseidon Super Torpedo Are Reportedly Ready

Amid Russia's unprecedented war in Ukraine, the state-owned media has reported that President Vladimir Putin's "low noise," "high maneuverability," and "practically indestructible" nuclear warheads are ready.

What Happened: Russian state-owned TASS, on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source, reported that Moscow's first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes are ready to be deployed on the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

"The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," a source told the publication.

The Russian leader first made the announcement in 2018 of what was to be known as Poseidon. He then said it was a fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power source.

Putin, in 2018, said the range of the torpedo would be unlimited and that it could operate at extreme depths at a speed many times that of any submarine or other torpedoes.

"They are very low noise, have high maneuverability and are practically indestructible for the enemy. There is no weapon that can counter them in the world today," he said.

Meanwhile, Moscow and Minsk began joint air force drills on Monday, triggering fears in Ukraine and the West that Putin could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Kyiv.

