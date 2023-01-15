Taking On Elon Musk: This State Legislature Could Ban Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035

While some states work to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, one of the 50 U.S. states has a unique take on the future of the automotive sector. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: The state of California made headlines when it announced it was pushing to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles by the year 2035.

The ban by California is expected to be followed by other states, which often follow California’s lead.

Not to be outdone, the state of Wyoming could complete a move in the opposite direction, if legislators pass a new bill.

SJ00004 is a proposed bill that would phase out new electric vehicle sales in the state of Wyoming by the year 2035. The bill was sponsored by State Senator Jim Anderson and co-sponsored by Senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader. State Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson were also sponsors of the bill. All of the bill's sponsors are Republicans.

The bill was highlighted by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter.

Under the bill, the legislators make note that oil and gas production is one of Wyoming’s “proud and valued industries.”

“The oil and gas industry in Wyoming has created countless jobs and has contributed revenues to the state of Wyoming throughout the state’s history,” the bill reads.

The bill also says gas-powered vehicles have helped the state’s commerce and transportation of goods.

According to the bill, the continued sale of electric vehicles could be “impracticable” for Wyoming with long stretches of highway and a lack of charging infrastructure.

The bill also notes that domestic supply of minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries is limited and are not easily recyclable or disposable.

“The proliferation of electric vehicles at the expense of gas-powered vehicles will have deleterious impacts on Wyoming’s communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming’s economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce.”

Anderson told Wyoming news outlet Cowboy State Daily that the bill is to push back against states looking to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles.

“The Legislature would be saying ‘if you don’t like our petroleum cars, well, we don’t like your electric cars,” Anderson said.

Related Link: Tesla Had A Top 10 Selling Vehicle In The U.S. For 2022: What It Means And What's Next For 2023

Why It’s Important: While the bill may read like a joke, it is no laughing matter and could have real economic consequences for the state.

The Wyoming state legislation is made up of 62 representatives and 31 senators. The Republican Party holds a 57-5 majority in the state house and a 29-2 majority in the state senate. The state is led by Republican Governor Mark Gordon.

Tesla Inc TSLA has dominated the electric vehicle market in the United States and many markets around the world.

Under President Joe Biden and U.S. Congress, a push has been made for increasing electric vehicle sales with tax credits.

Traditional automakers like General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F are among those investing billions in launching new electric vehicle models and increasing the production of existing models.

The push by California and other states to ban ICE vehicles follows countries around the world that are working to ban gas-powered vehicles and transition to electric vehicles.

The new bill proposed by Wyoming could put the state in a unique position if it is passed, and would represent a huge step in the opposite direction of the transition to clean energy efforts around the country.

Read Next: Here's The One State Where Tesla Doesn't Lead In EV Market Share

Photo: courtesy of Dunk on flickr.