Europe Pushes For All Electric Vehicles By 2035: Here Are The Five Countries Opposing The Plan

A political and economic union in Europe is pushing forward with a plan to ban the sale of new vehicles that run on petrol and diesel by the year 2035. The European Union has five countries that are pushing back against the ban.

What Happened: The European Union's plan is part of an effort to fight carbon emissions and help increase the transition to electric vehicles. A plan to cut carbon emissions in vehicles by 100% by the year 2035 is part of Europe’s goal of becoming the first carbon-neutral continent by the year 2050.

A report from Reuters shows that five countries that belong to the European Union want to delay the 2035 date and plan. The countries listed are Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia.

The five countries in question would like the plan to call for a 90% cut in car carbon emissions by 2035 instead of a 100% cut. The countries would sign off on a plan for 100% cut in emissions by the year 2040. Additionally, the five countries would like to see the plan include light commercial vehicles hitting an 80% cut in emissions by 2035 and 100% by 2040.

“Adequate and tailored transition periods need to be established,” the paper seen by Reuters said.

A Bulgarian official said purchasing power among the different European Union countries needs to be taken into consideration, along with the average lifespan of new cars of 15 years.

Germany’s finance minister also said the country is considering not supporting the 2035 target.

Related Link: Is Government Intervention Required To Drive EV Adoption?

Why It’s Important: The European Union is a group of 27 countries that operates as a political and economic union. Laws passed by the group would be followed by members of the EU.

Along with the pending ruling on carbon emission being reduced by 100% by 2035, the European Union is working on another law that would require member countries to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations in the current decade.

Many traditional automotive companies have supported the transition to electric vehicles and lower emissions. Ford Motor Company F and Volvo Cars were named as those pledging public support in the European Union’s plan.

The ban on traditional automobiles would apply only to new vehicle sales and not impact those currently on the road or used car sales. With the average car lasting 15 years, the goal would be that those still being used in 2035 would be obsolete and out of service by 2050.