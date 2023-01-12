What's Going On With Lucid Stock Today?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are up 5% Thursday afternoon after the company turned in production numbers that topped its prior forecast.

What Happened: Lucid said it produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth quarter, bringing total production numbers up to 7,180 for full-year 2022. The EV company exceeded its previously provided guidance range of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles.

For comparison, Lucid produced 2,282 vehicles in the third quarter, which more than tripled production from the second quarter.

Lucid said it delivered 1,932 vehicles during the fourth quarter, bringing total deliveries in 2022 up to 4,369.

Lucid also announced plans to report its fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 22.

LCID Price Action: Lucid has a 52-week high of $46.29 and a 52-week low of $6.09.

The stock was up 5.3% at $8.36 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.