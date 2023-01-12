Lucid Group's FY22 Vehicle Production Exceeds Guidance

by

Lucid Group Inc LCID said it produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth-quarter FY22 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona.

said it produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth-quarter FY22 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona. The company's Q4 production represents a 53% growth sequentially.

For FY22, the electric vehicle manufacturer produced 7,180 vehicles, exceeding provided guidance range of 6,000-7,000 vehicles.

It delivered 1,932 vehicles in Q4 and 4,369 vehicles in FY22.

Lucid is set to report Q4 financial results on Feb. 22, 2023.

Also Read : Lucid Group Signs Battery Supply Agreement With Panasonic Energy

: Lucid Group Signs Battery Supply Agreement With Panasonic Energy Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 2.84% at $8.15 on the last check Thursday.

LCID shares are trading higher by 2.84% at $8.15 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral