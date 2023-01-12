ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lucid Group's FY22 Vehicle Production Exceeds Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Lucid Group's FY22 Vehicle Production Exceeds Guidance
  • Lucid Group Inc LCID said it produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth-quarter FY22 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona.
  • The company's Q4 production represents a 53% growth sequentially.
  • For FY22, the electric vehicle manufacturer produced 7,180 vehicles, exceeding provided guidance range of 6,000-7,000 vehicles.
  • It delivered 1,932 vehicles in Q4 and 4,369 vehicles in FY22.
  • Lucid is set to report Q4 financial results on Feb. 22, 2023.
  • Also ReadLucid Group Signs Battery Supply Agreement With Panasonic Energy
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 2.84% at $8.15 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved