Luxury Goods Company LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's Daughter Takes Helm Of Christian Dior

has appointed Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's daughter, Delphine Arnault, as head of Christian Dior Couture. Charles Delapalme, Executive Vice President of Christian Dior Couture in charge of commercial activities since 2018, is named Managing Director of Christian Dior Couture.

Director of Christian Dior Couture. Pietro Beccari, who has headed Christian Dior Couture since 2018, becomes Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. He succeeds Michael Burke, who will take up new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault.

Stephane Bianchi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Watches & Jewelry Division, will now also oversee Tiffany and Repossi.

"Succession planning in strategic roles has been instrumental to the success of LVMH's key brands over the past 20 years, hence today's moves are significant," Reuters reported citing Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

The leadership changes will come into effect in February.

LVMHF shares closed higher by 0.87% at $812.26 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

