Apple, Microsoft And Other Information Technology Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Apple Inc. AAPL
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on January 4, 2023, and slashed the price target from $200 to $175. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 58%.
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $140. This analyst sees the stock gaining 8% and has an accuracy rate of 8% only.
- Recent News: Apple has been stepping up efforts to diversify away from chip suppliers and use its own silicon in its hardware devices.
Microsoft Corporation MSFT
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on January 10, 2023 and slashed the price target from $296 to $280. Lenschow sees an upside of 22% in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on the company’s stock on January 9, 2023, and cut the price target from $265 to $247. This analyst sees around 8% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.
- Recent News: Microsoft unveiled a text-to-speech artificial intelligence, or AI, model that can generate realistic voice imitations using a three-second audio sample.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM
- Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Neutral rating on July 14, 2022, and cut the price target from $90 to $88. This analyst sees around 9% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 50%.
- Recent News: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company reported December quarter revenues that implied that the quarterly numbers came roughly in line with estimates.
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
- Needham’s analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on December 19, 2022, and raised the price target from $200 to $230. This analyst sees around 47% rise in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- HSBC’s analyst Frank Lee initiated coverage on the stock on December 15, 2022, with a price target of $136. Lee sees the stock dropping around 13%, and has an accuracy rate of 17% only.
- Recent News: Nvidia and key Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Foxconn collaborated to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.
