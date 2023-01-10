Apple, Microsoft And Other Information Technology Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Here's a look at some of the top information technology stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on January 4, 2023, and slashed the price target from $200 to $175. This analyst sees around 35% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 58%.