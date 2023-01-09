Why CinCor Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 140%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC rose 140.2% to $28.30 in pre-market trading after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy the company for up to $1.8 billion.
- Amryt Pharma plc AMYT shares rose 112% to $14.86 in pre-market trading after Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. announced plans to acquire the company.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN rose 92.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 10% on Friday.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares rose 87.3% to $42.73 in pre-market trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 53.4% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dropped over 22% on Friday following a report indicating the company could file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 28.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Party City shares dropped 50% on Friday following a report suggesting the company has hired a restructuring advisor and plans a bankruptcy filing within weeks.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT rose 24.8% to $9.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from Phase 3 PHALCON-NERD-301 trial evaluating daily dosing of vonoprazan for symptomatic NERD.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC shares rose 24.8% to $10.31 in pre-market trading. CureVac shares jumped over 29% on Friday after the company announced data on joint COVID-19 and flu mRNA vaccine development programs..
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX rose 21.3% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced first clinical response in epstein-barr virus-positive (EBV+) solid tumor setting.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 20.2% to $0.1816 in pre-market trading. Novo Integrated Sciences recently reported it entered an agreement to purchase 100% of shares of SWAG in exchange for $1.00.
Losers
- Moolec Science SA MLEC fell 28.4% to $13.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 258% on Friday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP shares fell 15.7% to $0.1223 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Friday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 13.2% to $0.5612 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday. Neptune recently announced receipt of NASDAQ notification.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO fell 12.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 54% on Friday.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV fell 11.4% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT fell 11.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE fell 11% to $0.2012 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB fell 10.3% to $2.17 in pre-market trading. Spruce Biosciences shares jumped 94% on Friday after the company and Kaken Pharmaceutical announced a strategic partnership and exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize tildacerfont for CAH in Japan.
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP fell 9% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group, on December 27, said that it entered into certain securities purchase agreement with certain purchasers.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares fell 6.4% to $0.3533 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday. Mullen shares, last month, announced the I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV has arrived Europe with sample vehicles now en route to Newgate Motor Group in Ireland..
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.