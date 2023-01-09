Microsoft Corporation MSFT is reportedly planning to add OpenAI's chatbot technology to its Office apps.

What Happened: The Satya Nadella-led company may soon equip Office users with writing technology from OpenAI, reported The Information, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft has already discussed the integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence in Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and other Office apps. This effort could essentially change how Office users write documents and emails or create presentations.

Why It's Important: In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI. Last week, it was reported that the tech giant was working on launching a version of its search engine Bing by making use of chatGPT.

Similarly, in 2022, Microsoft launched Copilot, a coding assistance tool. The company might be planning to integrate similar tools into Microsoft 365, reported Apple Insider.

But considering that the information chatGPT provides may not be always reliable, this integration might not be completely bulletproof.

If Microsoft incorporates OpenAI's chatGPT technology and provides incorrect or inappropriate results, this could turn customers away.

The company is also battling the issue of privacy, stated the Apple Insider report. It has been working on privacy-preserving methods for GPT-3 and GPT-4.

