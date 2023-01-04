Microsoft Corporation MSFT is working on launching a version of its search engine Bing, which will make use of ChatGPT — a large language model chatbot made by OpenAI.

What Happened: The feature could be launched as early as March, reported Reuters, citing The Information, which in turn attributed it to two anonymous sources.

The version of Bing could take on Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG search engine Google, according to the report.

ChatGPT was made available by OpenAI for free testing. The model gives answers in not less than 30 words which costs OpenAI at least 1 cent per answer.

San Francisco-based OpenAI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019, noted Reuters.

Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on the development.

Why It Matters: The popularity of ChatGPT has led to Google’s management declaring “code red."

The search engine company’s research, Trust and Safety, and other departments have been reassigned to develop and release new AI prototypes and products by May 2023 in response.

Google’s head of AI, Jeff Dean, said at a recent all-hands meetings that the company has similar capabilities but if something were to go wrong the cost would be greater because people have to trust the answers they get from the company, reported CNBC.

“This really strikes a need that people seem to have but it’s also important to realize these models have [a] certain type of issues,” said Dean, according to CNBC.

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to be impressed by ChatGPT’s potential. He said that to be called Artificial General Intelligence, it needs to “invent amazing things or discover deeper physics.”

