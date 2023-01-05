Roku Launches Premium Smart TV, Seeks To Boost Ad Revenue By Tapping Streaming Audience

by

Roku, Inc ROKU launched a premium Roku TV OLED TV reference design, now available to all Roku TV partners.

Roku said its design offers superb picture quality, inky black levels, outstanding contrast, highly saturated colors, smooth motion, and superior viewing angles.

The launch marks the latest example of Roku's focus on working with leading TV brands to offer TVs a best-in-class streaming experience at affordable prices.

Since the first Roku TV model, 11 Roku TV reference designs have gone into production from 2K to 4K to 8K, and now OLED.

Roku is the primary streaming hub for many Americans as a dominant maker of streaming boxes and dongles. Its operating system also powers many smart TVs manufactured by other companies.

Roku faced growing competition in recent years from companies in the streaming industry, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN , another major maker of streaming boxes and dongles, has its own branded smart TVs.

In 2021, Comcast Corp CMCSA launched the XClass TV, allowing it to promote its streaming service, NBCUniversal's Peacock app.

Roku derives most of its revenue from advertising. Roku sells all ads viewed on its streaming service, the Roku Channel, and sells some ads that appear on other streaming services viewed on Roku devices.

Roku revealed the two new TV lines at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the lower-priced Roku Select (starting at $119) and the higher-end Roku Plus Series (as high as $999).

Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 1.30% at $41.80 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

