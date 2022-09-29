Roku Reaches Out To Nielsen To Track Viewership As More Consumers Shift To Streaming

- Nielsen N.V. NLSN announced that Roku, Inc ROKU will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings.
- Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home.
- OneView, Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution, enabling person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku platform.
- Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will enable a consistent, comparable, and deduplicated view of the channels and platforms audiences consume across screens.
- As consumers spend more time streaming, marketers diversify their media investments and continue shifting more dollars to TV streaming than ever before.
- Recently, Roku roped in Fox Corp FOX Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President.
- The streaming companies ranging from Netflix Inc NFLX to Roku, battled subscriber losses on pandemic recovery and macro headwinds.
- Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 9.08% at $55.56 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.