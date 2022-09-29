ñol

Roku Reaches Out To Nielsen To Track Viewership As More Consumers Shift To Streaming

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 1:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Nielsen N.V. NLSN announced that Roku, Inc ROKU will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings
  • Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. 
  • OneView, Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution, enabling person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku platform.
  • Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will enable a consistent, comparable, and deduplicated view of the channels and platforms audiences consume across screens. 
  • As consumers spend more time streaming, marketers diversify their media investments and continue shifting more dollars to TV streaming than ever before.
  • Recently, Roku roped in Fox Corp FOX Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President.
  • The streaming companies ranging from Netflix Inc NFLX to Roku, battled subscriber losses on pandemic recovery and macro headwinds.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 9.08% at $55.56 on the last check Thursday.

