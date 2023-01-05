Amazon, Western Digital And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares climbed 21.2% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares gained 18.2% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. AMTD IDEA Group, during November, announced 1-for-2 ADS ratio change.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL shares surged 7.5% to $22.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

Western Digital Corporation WDC shares climbed 6.5% to $35.21 in pre-market trading. Western Digital and Kioxia are said to revive merger talks, according to Bloomberg News.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR gained 4% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Wednesday. Borr Drilling recently announced it has been awarded new contracts for two of its premium jack-up drilling rigs.

FREYR Battery FREY shares rose 3.8% to $9.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. FREYR Battery recently appointed Jeremy Bezdek to the position of Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Development and President for FREYR Battery U.S.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS shares gained 3.6% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday. Amyris recently announced a $50 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares rose 2.6% to $87.33 in pre-market trading. Amazon's lay-offs will impact more than 17,000 employees, a higher figure than the company initially planned, reported The Wall Street Journal.

