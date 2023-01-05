ñol

Walgreens, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 5, 2023 4:03 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $32.77 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares dropped 0.1% to $37.47 in after-hours trading.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. Richardson Electronics shares jumped 8.3% to $22.34 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to have earned $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation Brands shares gained 0.4% to $232.01 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its advisor to explore strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio shares jumped 137.7% to $1.83 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.7% to $38.40 in after-hours trading.

