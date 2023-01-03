ñol

Google Brings Plagiarism Charges Against Indian Antitrust Body

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 3, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google has told a tribunal in India that the country's antitrust investigators duplicated parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market supremacy of its Android operating system.
  • Google urged the court to quash the decision, Reuters reports.
  • The Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalized Google by $161 million in October for exploiting its predominant position in online search and the Android app store. 
  • The CCI urged Google to change restrictions on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.
  • Also Read: India's Revised Data Privacy Bill Appears As Relief For Big Techs, But Also Comes With Harsher Penalty
  • Google was worried about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered were seen as more exhaustive than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling.
  • Google argued the CCI's investigation unit "copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India."
  • "There are more than 50 instances of copypasting", in some cases "word-for-word," and the watchdog erroneously dismissed the issue, Google said.
  • Google found the CCI's decision a major setback for its Indian users and businesses.
  • Google alleged the CCI only found antitrust infringements related to the Google search app, Chrome browser, and YouTube, but its order "extends beyond" that.
  • Separately, Google has also appealed against another Indian antitrust decision where it was fined $113 million for restricting third-party billing or payment processing services in India.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.52% at $89.20 on the last check Tuesday.

