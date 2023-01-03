Google Brings Plagiarism Charges Against Indian Antitrust Body

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google has told a tribunal in India that the country's antitrust investigators duplicated parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market supremacy of its Android operating system.

Google urged the court to quash the decision, Reuters reports.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalized Google by $161 million in October for exploiting its predominant position in online search and the Android app store.

The CCI urged Google to change restrictions on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Also Read: India's Revised Data Privacy Bill Appears As Relief For Big Techs, But Also Comes With Harsher Penalty

Google was worried about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered were seen as more exhaustive than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling.

Google argued the CCI's investigation unit "copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India."

"There are more than 50 instances of copypasting", in some cases "word-for-word," and the watchdog erroneously dismissed the issue, Google said.

Google found the CCI's decision a major setback for its Indian users and businesses.

Google alleged the CCI only found antitrust infringements related to the Google search app, Chrome browser, and YouTube, but its order "extends beyond" that.

Separately, Google has also appealed against another Indian antitrust decision where it was fined $113 million for restricting third-party billing or payment processing services in India.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.52% at $89.20 on the last check Tuesday.

