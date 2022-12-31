Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Dies At 95, Funeral To Be Held Jan. 5

Former Pope Benedict XVI died Saturday morning. He was 95 years old. According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, Benedict XVI died at 9:34 a.m. in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City.

The Vatican said his body would lie in state from Monday in St. Peter's Basilica, and his funeral will be held on the morning of Jan. 5.

Pope Francis will preside over the ceremony, which will take place in the huge square in front of the basilica, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis disclosed that his predecessor was "very sick." Reuters quoted Bruni saying that Benedict had received his last rites, called "the anointing of the sick."

Benedict was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in a southern German village close to Austria. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

Controversies surrounded Benedict during his eight-year reign. He repeatedly apologized for the Church's failure to address sexual abuse of children by clergy and acknowledged his "lack of resolve in governing and decision taking," Reuters reported.

He was also criticized for his approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

World leaders mourned Benedict's death. French President Emmanuel Macron said Benedict had "worked with all his soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed Benedict as "a great man who history will not forget."