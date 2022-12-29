ñol

Tesla, Hyzon Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
Tesla, Hyzon Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN shares climbed 12.9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an equity capital contribution agreement last week with Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron’s U.S. business, and Raven SR.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX gained 9.1% to $9.23 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics shares gained 8% on Wednesday following FDA approval of ublituximab.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 8.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced its I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV has arrived Europe.

  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX climbed 6.6% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd LU rose 5.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • MicroVision, Inc. MVIS gained 4.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA climbed 4.4% to $117.65 in pre-market trading. The company’s CEO Elon Musk reportedly told employees they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company’s stock dipped around 70% this year on concerns over softening demand for electric vehicles. “Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!” Musk reportedly said.

