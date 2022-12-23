AT&T, BlackRock Form JV Focusing On Commercial Fiber Network

by

AT&T Inc T and BlackRock, Inc. BLK BlackRock Alternatives have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to operate a commercial fiber platform. Additional terms were not disclosed.

The newly formed joint venture, Gigapower LLC, is expected to provide a fiber network to internet service providers (ISPs) and other businesses across the U.S.

Gigapower plans to deploy a fiber network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations nationwide using a commercial open-access platform.

Gigapower will serve customers outside AT&T’s traditional 21-state wireline service footprint with fiber access technologies.

Also Read: AT&T To Settle SEC Lawsuit For Sharing Confidential Information With Analysts

The Gigapower fiber deployment will be incremental to AT&T's existing target of 30 million-plus fiber locations, including business locations, by the end of 2025.

After completion, AT&T and BlackRock will jointly own and govern Gigapower.

AT&T does not expect to consolidate Gigapower’s financial results but does expect to report its consumer subscribers served through Gigapower in its Consumer Wireline business unit operational results.

Also Read: Why AT&T Is Agreeing To Pay $6M Penalty To The SEC: What Investors Need To Know

Price Action: T shares are trading up 0.08% at $18.28 on the last check Friday.

T shares are trading up 0.08% at $18.28 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

