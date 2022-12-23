ñol

AT&T, BlackRock Form JV Focusing On Commercial Fiber Network

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 1:17 PM | 1 min read
  • AT&T Inc T and BlackRock, Inc. BLK BlackRock Alternatives have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to operate a commercial fiber platform. Additional terms were not disclosed.
  • The newly formed joint venture, Gigapower LLC, is expected to provide a fiber network to internet service providers (ISPs) and other businesses across the U.S.
  • Gigapower plans to deploy a fiber network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations nationwide using a commercial open-access platform.
  • Gigapower will serve customers outside AT&T’s traditional 21-state wireline service footprint with fiber access technologies.
  • The Gigapower fiber deployment will be incremental to AT&T’s existing target of 30 million-plus fiber locations, including business locations, by the end of 2025.
  • After completion, AT&T and BlackRock will jointly own and govern Gigapower. 
  • AT&T does not expect to consolidate Gigapower’s financial results but does expect to report its consumer subscribers served through Gigapower in its Consumer Wireline business unit operational results.
  • Price Action: T shares are trading up 0.08% at $18.28 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

