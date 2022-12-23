Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 9% Over Past 6 Months Is 'Great Idea, But You Can Buy That Stock More Cheaply If You Just Wait'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kirby Corporation KEX is a "great idea, but you can buy that stock more cheaply if you just wait."

When asked about PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS, he said, "We have to remember it’s from Brazil, so therefore it’s politically unstable."

"We like the oils that pay big yields because they have variable dividends," Cramer said when asked about ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.

"I’m going to suggest that you buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD," he noted.

When asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, Cramer said, "These dividends are variable and can go down, and I don’t want you to touch it."

The "Mad Money" host said he has used Teladoc Health Inc TDOC product and likes it "very much, but it is not a good situation."

Photo: ESB Professional via Shutterstock