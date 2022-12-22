Move Over Netflix And Chill, Next It Could Be Netflix And Sweat

Just in time for the new year, a leading streaming company is getting into the fitness market to help people with their resolutions.

Here’s a look at the new workout program from Netflix Inc NFLX.

What Happened: Netflix is getting into the fitness game with the launch of Nike Training Club on Netflix. The move follows the company’s launch of an ad-supported streaming plan that has not performed as well as initially hoped.

See Also: Netflix An Acquisition Target? This Tech Giant Is Reportedly Interested

Netflix is launching the Nike Training Club on Netflix on Dec. 30 and used the tagline “Just stream it” in their news release, a play on the famous “Just do it” tagline from Nike Inc NKE.

“It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal,” Netflix said.

Netflix will launch Nike Training Club fitness content for subscribers for the first time under the new program. A total of 30 hours of exercise sessions will be released through multiple episodes of Nike Training Club programs. Netflix will release the content in two batches.

The streaming giant said all fitness levels and interests will have exciting content along with multiple languages being offered for the content.

Among the classes that will launch on Netflix are:

“Kickstart Fitness with the Basics”

“Two Weeks to a Stronger Core”

“Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga”

“HIT & Strength with Tara”

“Feel-Good Fitness”

Subscribers can search “Nike” on the streaming platform to find the content.

Nike Training Club is led by premier certified trainers, the company said.

Related Link: Netflix Said To Be On Acquisition Radar Of This Tech Giant

Why It’s Important: In the highly competitive streaming market, Netflix continues to branch out and offer more items for its subscribers.

The company launched several video games in a push to keep subscribers engaged and ready to pay the monthly subscription amount and not leave for competitors.

The launch of fitness content could help Netflix with both gaining new subscribers and also with churn, with current subscribers less likely to leave, with a new offering to try out.

The launch of Nike Training Club content on Netflix could put them in competition with Apple Inc AAPL, which offers Apple Fitness+ subscriptions and also with Peloton Interactive PTON.

Many consumers often buy memberships to fitness clubs and programs to start the new year. This comes as weight loss and getting fit are two of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The launch from Netflix and the ability to not leave a home could also put the company in competition with physical gyms like Planet Fitness PLNT.

While Netflix is partnering with Nike on the initial launch, it will be worth following along to see if Nike plans to launch original content or acquire libraries of workout content.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are down 1% to $296.48 on Thursday versus a 52-week range of $162.71 to $620.61. Shares are down 50% year-to-date in 2022.

Read Next: Netflix Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, Subscribers Beat Estimates, Company Throws Shade At Streaming Competitors

Image via Shutterstock