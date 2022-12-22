'$5 Is Where It Should Be, And No Higher': Cramer On This Stock Down 80% Year-To-Date

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS is "very smart. very good company." He added, "I would buy it if it came in a little. It’s had a very big run."

When asked about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, he said, "Going to take a pass on that. $5 is where it should be, and no higher."

When asked about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT, Cramer said, "I think that’s a good company."

The "Mad Money" host said Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI is a "second-rate oil producer." He prefers Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD over the former, adding that Pioneer is "much stronger and the Charitable Trust owns it."

Cramer said D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI is a "very good choice, but you do know they all trade together." He likes Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL also.

