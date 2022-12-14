Elon Musk Says Taking Legal Action Against Jet Tracker After Son X's Car Intercepted By 'Crazy Stalker'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said his son X’s vehicle was followed by a “crazy stalker” who jumped on the car’s hood.

What Happened: Musk shed the light on the incident that took place on Tuesday night. He said the car carrying X in Los Angeles was followed by a stalker who thought the vehicle contained Musk himself.

The stalker later blocked the car from moving and “climbed onto the hood.”

The billionaire said that “legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”

Musk’s tweet made reference to Jack Sweeney, the teenager whose Twitter accounts were suspended on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: Twitter said it had updated its privacy policy to prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in “most cases.”

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation,” said Musk.

Musk had earlier offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete a bot that tracked his private jet. After the entrepreneur took over Twitter he said his commitment to free speech extended to “not banning the account following my plane.”

Sweeney has promised to follow Twitter’s “new rules” and asked that his suspended accounts be restored.

