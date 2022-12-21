Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk A 'Hero' Despite Long-Standing Feud: 'Twitter Files' Big Part Of His Legacy

Donald Trump was all praise for Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday for releasing the “Twitter Files,” which according to the former president shows that the United States is “corrupt.”

What Happened: In an interview with the Pro-Trump One America News Network’s Chanel Rion, Trump was asked if he would characterize Musk as a “hero” for releasing the Twitter Files.

The former leader said, “Yeah, I’d say he’s a hero. I think that it’s a big part of his legacy. I think it’s more important than other things he’s done.”

“It’s very important he’s showing our country is was off the rails and still is. We’ll see whether or not this helps fix it,” said Trump.

The former U.S. president said that Musk did a “big service” to the country when he released the Twitter Files.

Why It Matters: Trump referred to the seventh batch of Twitter Files in the interview and called the batch “amazing.”

Musk said on Wednesday that the “Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public” in a tweet that pointed to the information dump.

An earlier batch of Twitter Files concerned the de-platforming of Trump in the wake of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

Musk and Trump have often been at loggerheads. Both own competing social media networks. Musk has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his pick for president in 2024 and denounced Trump’s call for ignoring constitutional rules.

Photo: Created with images from Tesla Owners Club Belgium and Gage Skidmore on Flickr